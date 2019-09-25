Staff at a welding company housed in the 2800 block of Airport Road told Denton police Tuesday that a terminated employee ran up about $38,000 in charges on the company’s account, according to a police report.
Police said investigators have tried to reach the employee accused of embezzling the money. The report alleges the man spent money at retailers and food establishments as well as on PayPal payments to his own account.
The reported time period of the alleged embezzlement runs from May to September of this year.
Other reports
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple assault charges Tuesday morning after allegedly striking a woman, leaving bruises on her face, according to a police report.
The man also allegedly pointed a gun at another man involved in the situation, the report shows. Police did not find a gun.
The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence.
1700 block of Crescent Street — A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday night after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a man whose window the suspect had broken as he looked for his wife, according to a police report.
Police said the 37-year-old cut his hand when he broke the window and was later arrested at a Denton hospital once he was treated for his injuries.
900 block of Cleveland Street — Someone called the police on their neighbor because they were yelling at their dog, according to a police report. The neighbor on Tuesday night allegedly came knocking at the 911 caller’s door, but the person did not answer the door because, she told police, she was scared, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 165 service and officer-initiated calls and made 19 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 45 medical calls and two vehicle crashes.