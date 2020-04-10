A 23-year-old intoxicated man allegedly became confrontational and refused to leave a residence during an argument late Thursday about a damaged laptop in the 800 block of Bernard Street, according to a police report.
During an argument in which a 32-year-old caller said he wanted the younger man to pay for the laptop damages, the man allegedly threatened a woman at the residence and got “out of control,” the report says.
The woman was the girlfriend of one person involved, but Denton police spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said the police report didn’t clarify whom. The woman allegedly threw the younger man’s phone out from the balcony, causing damage to the phone itself and its case, and she was gone by the time officers arrived.
The report says the younger man was asked to leave the residence several times but became confrontational. The caller said he forced him to leave by tackling out the door.
When officers spoke with the younger man, they could smell alcohol on his breath and noted he wasn’t able to stand up without support, according to the report. They observed dry blood and swelling on his nose.
He reported that the older man elbowed him in the nose and that the injury caused him pain.
According to the report, officers couldn’t corroborate anyone’s statements, so no one was arrested.
Other reports
100 block of Maple Street — A 29-year-old man who was criminally trespassed from a Family Dollar on Wednesday returned to the location Thursday and was arrested, according to a police report.
Around 7 p.m., a store employee told police the criminally trespassed man was back and wasn’t wearing a shirt. The report says one officer spoke with a man matching the description given and that he was standing right in front of the store.
Employees wanted to press charges, so he was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, according to the report.
3900 block of Atlas Drive — A man allegedly became upset and refused to leave a residence after his brother-in-law refused to give him his prescription pills Thursday evening, according to a police report.
The report says the prescription pills belonged to the brother-in-law. The younger man allegedly wanted to fight the older man when he refused to give him the prescription pills, which Cunningham said were possibly hydrocodone.
He was gone by the time officers arrived.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 252 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into Denton County Jail.