Police are still investigating all accounts of a fight that broke out between restaurant staff and members of a wedding party Sunday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched around 12:47 a.m. to The Dive in the Unicorn Lake area after multiple callers reported customers were physically fighting with the owner of the business. Police arrived and spoke with a few people involved.
According to the report, the wedding party booked The Dive as a venue for their reception, but the business hadn’t received a payment for the reservation. The report says the owner and a member of the party spoke, the party member threatened to ruin the business’s reputation on social media, and a brawl ensued. The brawl came to an end after the restaurant manager shot pepper spray at the wedding party.
The father of the bride noticed his daughter was crying, the report says, so he went to speak with the owner. According to the report, he claimed the owner wasn’t helping them at all, so he made a comment about ruining The Dive’s reputation on social media.
The father alleged the owner grabbed him by the neck and squeezed, causing a laceration on his neck. Police observed the man had a laceration on his neck as well as blood dripping.
The report says the owner admitted to putting his hands on a party member’s chest when he was approached but denied assaulting anyone.
No arrests have been made, and officers are still investigating.
Other reports
1100 block of West Oak Street — A 29-year-old man who allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road late Sunday was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.
Police were traveling on West Oak Street when they noticed a vehicle coming toward them around 11:12 p.m., headed the wrong way on a one-way street. During a traffic stop, they reported they could smell alcohol from the vehicle.
They determined the driver was intoxicated. The report says the driver wasn’t able to count backward, couldn’t say the alphabet without singing and couldn’t complete the horizontal gaze nystagmus test. The driver allegedly tensed his arms and pulled away when officers tried to place him in handcuffs after announcing he was under arrest.
He was eventually handcuffed, and police obtained a warrant to check his blood for alcohol. His charge was later enhanced when officers learned he was previously convicted for driving while intoxicated.
1700 block of Brinker Road — A man admitted to police he entered Thrift Giant through unlocked doors early Sunday and switched out his pants with a new pair, according to a police report.
No arrests have been made in the burglary report. An employee at the store reviewed surveillance footage around 6:50 a.m. Sunday and reported someone entered the building around 3 a.m. They reported the intruder didn’t take anything.
Police were able to locate someone matching the description given. The report says the man admitted to entering the building through its unlocked front door and swapped out his pants with another pair.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 363 service and officer-initiated calls and made 19 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.