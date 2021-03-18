Police are investigating a report of disorderly conduct after a 911 caller reported a fight at Sam’s Club Wednesday afternoon in which one man refused to wear a mask, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the store in the 2800 block of West University Drive around 5:45 p.m. A caller said there were about four or five men about to fight.
Officers spoke with several people involved: a man who was cursing at people and refusing to wear a mask, two bystanders and two employees.
According to the report, the 68-year-old man who refused to wear a mask was informed he couldn’t eat at one particular area that had been closed to adhere to COVID-19 precautions. One of the witnesses told police this man was also cursing at employees. The report says this man, another witness and an employee saw the first witness push the older man to the ground.
The older man reported the fall caused an injury and broke his $150 phone in the process. Police observed redness on his elbow and possible bruising. According to the report, he admitted to using a slur “that might make someone upset” during the argument when asked if he used language that might incite someone. The report didn’t say what the slur was.
At the time of the report, police were waiting on obtaining surveillance footage from Sam’s Club of the incident. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
800 block of North Locust Street — A woman who retained an employee in late 2019 hasn’t been able to get ahold of them since to get her money back, according to a police report.
A caller, who said he was his mother’s Power of Attorney, said his mom retained an attorney in November 2019 for $5,000 and hasn’t heard from them. According to the report, the attorney said they would repay the woman, but she still hasn’t heard from them and doesn’t believe the money will be returned.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
5100 block of West University Drive — One employee’s truck at Fisher59 was stolen Wednesday and two more employees found car parts missing, according to a police report.
Police responded to a theft call around 4:50 p.m. at the business. Officers spoke to two out of the three victims and learned one man’s black Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from the business. The catalytic converters and O2 sensors from two other vehicles were also stolen, the report says.
One of the heads of the company told police they saw a potential suspect vehicle leaving the business after the two vehicles were damaged. The report says the people involved returned a short time later and stole the Tahoe, which the owner said was locked.
The Tahoe owner said a black Smith and Wesson SD handgun was inside the truck when it was stolen. He valued the truck to be $5,000 and the gun to be $280. One of the other victims told officers it would cost about $500 to replace his catalytic converters and $150 to replace the O2 sensor.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 403 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.