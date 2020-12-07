A man who reported being jumped at a party early Sunday had a black eye and a chipped tooth and had trouble talking and walking, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating an assault after being dispatched to the 3000 block of Interstate 35 to meet with a hospital patient around 1:38 p.m. Sunday. The report says a patient reported he was attacked by four to five people after trying to break up a fight at a party between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to the report, he didn’t know his assailants nor did he remember much from the night, but he remembered being involved in a fight and waking up elsewhere. He reported he wasn’t sure where the party was.
Police observed he had several injuries: dried blood on his lips, swelling on both sides of his face, a black eye, a chipped tooth, scratches and multiple cuts. The report says he rated his pain at a 7 on a scale of 1 to 10 and said he had trouble talking and walking.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1800 block of Jason Drive — Although she said she only called police to help her get her things back, a 20-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of assault after allegedly fighting with her boyfriend Sunday, according to a police report.
The report says she allegedly went to her boyfriend’s apartment to get her cat, but he refused to give up the feline until she returned some items to him. She then called 911 to report an altercation and said they both put their hands on the other, but she allegedly told officers she didn’t want to talk about the physical side when they arrived around 1 p.m.
According to the report, she allegedly pulled her boyfriend’s hair after he grabbed her. He told police he only wanted her to leave, but she allegedly started hitting him and pushing him up against a wall. Police saw he had several visible injuries and noted one was consistent with being pushed up against a wall. He reported she’s been physical with him before.
She was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury family member. At the city jail, police learned she was arrested in April on the same charge in an incident with someone else, so her charge was changed to continuous violence against the family.
600 block of North Locust Street — A 30-year-old man who was given a criminal trespass notice from a property Saturday was arrested Sunday after allegedly returning, according to a police report.
An officer dispatched to the disturbance Sunday was the same officer dispatched to the criminal trespass incident Saturday, where they issued a notice of trespass to a man. Denton dispatchers told the officers the same man had returned and officers saw him standing outside the caller’s door.
The report says officers knew the caller wanted to prosecute and they arrested the suspect. He was charged with criminal trespass. According to the first report on Saturday, he was allegedly harassing the woman who called 911.
3800 block of Stuart Road — The door to a woman’s home was damaged to the point it was inoperable after someone broke in sometime Sunday, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a burglary call around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a woman reported someone broke into her apartment. The report says nothing was taken, but the door and door frame were damaged, and there was a hole in the wall.
She wasn’t sure how much it would cost to repair or replace everything, according to the report, and she’s trying to get in touch with management at the Trinity Pines Apartments to see if there’s footage of the incident.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 259 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.