A caller and her boyfriend believe his ex-girlfriend vandalized her vehicle Tuesday in the 400 block of Ame Drive, according to a police report.
The woman told officers around noon Tuesday that her vehicle wasn’t damaged when she parked it in the visitors parking lot at the apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. The report says her car was the only one in the lot that was damaged.
The couple told police the man’s ex-girlfriend called him continuously that night and that he answered at one point to tell her to stop calling him, but she continued to call. According to the report, he believes he angered her when he told her to stop calling.
The vehicle’s windshield and both side mirrors were broken. The report says the woman was waiting on a quote for the windshield replacement.
Other reports
600 block of South Interstate 35 — No arrests were made after officers responded to a call about a person with a gun late Tuesday at a Super 8 motel, according to a police report.
A caller told police that a man pointed a gun at three other men and then fired one shot. The report says no one claimed they saw the weapon fired, but the caller said he heard it.
Police located the suspect vehicle, and the sole occupant told officers she and her boyfriend went to the motel to get money that someone owed him. The report says she and her boyfriend then drove back to some apartments where he got out of the vehicle and ran away.
She said she saw him pull out a pistol and shoot it once but insisted she had the gun when he left. She wouldn’t let officers search the vehicle, according to the report, and she was released at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 349 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.