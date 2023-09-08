Denton police are investigating a yearslong scam after an elderly man reported Thursday that he had paid more than $600,000 in “taxes” to someone who claimed he won the lottery, according to a police report.
At about 10:05 a.m., an officer took a theft call over the phone. The caller said people gained access to his banking information, and he wanted to stop them from accessing it.
The caller said that over four years ago, when he was 77, he received a phone call from someone saying he had won the lottery. The person told him he had won a car and that he would be paid weekly.
The officer asked the man if he had ever signed up to play the lottery. The man said no, they reached out to him first.
He said they told him he would need to pay taxes for his winnings. Over the years, he said these “taxes” have amounted to him paying more than $600,000.
The officer informed the man that this was a scam; the report states that the man was convinced he had actually won. Over the course of the call, the officer was able to help the man understand what was actually happening.
The man reported that he had bought gift cards in $500 increments to send to the scammers. He had also wired the scammers money several times over the years.
He said he never gave them his banking information, but they were somehow withdrawing from his account. He has since changed his banking information, but he kept buying the cards.
The report doesn’t mention whether he actually received any of his “winnings” over the years.
Once the man understood that he had been scammed, the report states, he said he wished to pursue charges. Given the large sum of money stolen, the scammers would face a first-degree felony theft charge if identified.
Other reports
Briar Hill Drive and Candlewood Drive — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a construction site Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 7:37 p.m., police were dispatched to an unconscious person call near a residential construction area in northwest Denton.
The caller said they were flying a drone in the area and found a pickup with a person next to it. The person appeared to be dead, the caller said.
When officers arrived, they located the truck and unresponsive person just beyond the construction area. Medics responded to the scene and quickly declared the man deceased.
It appeared he was not recently deceased, according to the report. The report does not mention any signs of foul play, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
As of Friday morning, the man’s death was not yet listed in the Tarrant County Medical Examiner Office’s online records.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 379 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
