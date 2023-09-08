Denton police vehicle
Denton police are investigating a yearslong scam after an elderly man reported Thursday that he had paid more than $600,000 in “taxes” to someone who claimed he won the lottery, according to a police report.

At about 10:05 a.m., an officer took a theft call over the phone. The caller said people gained access to his banking information, and he wanted to stop them from accessing it.

