Denton police arrested two 17-year-olds shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday after a woman reported one of them had threatened to shoot her.
Officers arrived in the 500 block of Inman Street after the woman reported a male was banging on an apartment door.
They reported seeing a male holding a can of beer and stumbling. They approached him but he stumbled and turned away from them, according to police reports.
Amy Cunningham, a police spokesperson, said officers identified themselves but the male continued to disobey their orders, “at which point he turned away and took off running in the opposite direction.”
She said officers were able to catch the 17-year-old within roughly 50 yards. Officers noted he smelled like alcohol and had an unopened can of Budweiser with him.
Officers then found another 17-year-old who matched the description given by the woman who had called them. Cunningham said he was sitting in the grass with empty beer cans around him. His speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet, according to police reports.
Both teenagers were arrested and charged with public intoxication of a minor. The first teen was also charged with evading arrest.
It was not clear from police reports whether either knew the woman one of them had allegedly threatened. Neither had a gun in his possession.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 43-year-old woman told police a man in Walmart grabbed her butt while she was talking to employees Sunday afternoon.
“She ran up to him after he had walked away and pushed him, causing him to drop something that he was carrying,” Cunningham said Monday.
Employees later determined the man was in the process of stealing the item he dropped, but police reports did not specify what the item was.
The woman followed the man into the parking lot, where he got into a vehicle and flipped her off before leaving. She told police she wants to press charges, and employees agreed to look for surveillance footage to assist officers.
She said the man had a shaved head, but no further description was included in police reports, Cunningham said.
Officers are investigating the incident as an assault by contact.
Intersection of East University Drive and Loop 288 — An unknown driver allegedly cut off another motorist, clipped their vehicle and fled the scene Sunday evening.
A man called police to report a driver struck his pickup, which caused him to hit another vehicle. He reported he was driving west on East University Drive through a green light when a pickup driver in the left-turn lane tried to rapidly overtake him and move into his lane.
The driver then allegedly hit his vehicle and fled. The caller reported minor damage to his pickup. No cost estimates for the damage were included in police reports.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 332 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 15 people into the Denton County Jail.