A caller reported to Denton police Wednesday evening that a vehicle was going over 90 mph and had been in a road rage incident with another driver going southbound on Interstate 35, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched in reference to a reckless driver around 7:23 p.m. Dispatch notes state two vehicles were trying to ram each other and were driving on I-35 south of U.S. Highway 380.
In the 6000 block of I-35, an officer noticed that a Ford was parked in the third lane with its emergency lights flashing. Police spoke with that driver and the caller who was also there and learned that the other driver took off. The driver that left was the one going 90 mph.
The Ford driver told police he was being chased by the other driver and ran out of gas on the highway. According to the report, he was issued a citation because he didn’t have insurance or proof of insurance, as well as a citation for stopping, parking or standing in the middle of the road. His vehicle was towed.
There was no description of the other vehicle in the report.
Other reports
600 block of Interstate 35 — A cyclist is facing critical injuries after a motorist hit them around 1 a.m. Thursday, a Denton police spokesperson said.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police responded to a major crash near the parking lot of Denton Baptist Temple. The motorist did stop following the crash and is cooperating with officers. The cyclist was transported to a local hospital.
500 block of Texas Street — Police arrested an intoxicated 28-year-old man who was singing about being drunk after callers reported he was passed out on their property Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says the man believed he was at the Denton Civic Center and he admitted he had a lot to drink. Police said he was also singing the words, “I’m not sober, too drunk today.”
When officers attempted to handcuff him and place him in a patrol vehicle, he allegedly resisted by tensing up, kicking an officer, attempting to bite that same officer and kicking muddy water at officers. According to the report, police requested Denton paramedics to check him out.
He was then arrested and taken to the city jail. He was charged with public intoxication, assault of a public servant, harassment of a public servant, and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 317 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.