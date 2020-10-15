A woman reported that a passenger in another vehicle pointed a gun at her and her passenger Wednesday afternoon on East University Drive near Nottingham Road, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a person with a gun call in the area. The caller told officers she was driving east on University when another vehicle behind her started honking.
The report says the two vehicles continued east on University and that the occupants in the other vehicle flipped her off. According to the report, either she or her passenger returned the gesture.
The caller told police she tried to pass the other driver after they pulled up in front of her and started to slow down. The report says the driver of the other vehicle pointed a gun at the caller and her passenger after she attempted to pass them.
After pointing the gun, the other driver and passenger drove off and weren’t seen again. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
700 block of West Congress Street — Two 14-year-old students at Calhoun Middle School were detained Wednesday and Thursday morning in connection to an assault that occurred on campus in February, according to a police report.
The report from Feb. 21 says a father reported three students assaulted his 13-year-old daughter on campus. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said a Student Resource Officer and parents previously agreed to detain the juvenile on Wednesday, and another 14-year-old student was detained on the same charge Thursday morning.
Both girls were transported to the Denton Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of assault causes bodily injury. Cunningham said there’s not yet a plan to detain the third student involved who is currently not in Denton.
3100 block of Colorado Drive — Copper and other materials were reported stolen from a construction site Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
Police spoke with a superintendent at the construction site of Denton Fire Station 8 around 7 a.m. Wednesday. He reported a construction trailer had been broken into and numerous items were taken, including copper material.
Cunningham said the construction company was in the process of determining all the items taken. If the value is less than $20,000, it is a state jail felony in Texas to steal aluminum, bronze, copper or brass.
500 block of Texas Street — Police spoke with a man Wednesday afternoon who said he’s been “robbed blind” since Sept. 1, according to a police report.
The report says he believes people have been continuously going into his room at an unnamed apartment complex and taking photos of his belongings as well as stealing miscellaneous objects like a set of virtual reality goggles and a large slow cooker pot.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 404 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 28 people into the Denton County Jail.