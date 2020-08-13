A woman told Denton police Wednesday afternoon that a person pulled up in front of her and pointed a gun at her in the 2200 block of Colorado Boulevard, according to a police report.
The report says the woman was driving northbound on Loop 288 from Interstate 35E when she saw another vehicle cut her off and pull over to her left.
She told police she continued driving and went northbound on Colorado Boulevard when the other driver pulled up in front of her, pointed a gun at her and then drove off.
Officers in the area immediately began to search for the suspect vehicle, but couldn’t locate it. The report says the suspect vehicle was a sedan. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
7800 block of Serenity Way — Police issued a man another criminal trespass citation because they couldn’t enforce a current one since he was invited to the person’s home Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
A caller who wasn’t the person who invited him over told police there was a man circling the home after ringing the doorbell. The report says police spoke with the man who said he was there to see a woman who invited him over.
Police discovered he had a criminal trespass noticed issued to him in 2019, but they couldn’t enforce the trespass because he was invited over, according to the report. He was issued a new criminal trespass, released from the scene and given a courtesy ride.
3900 block of South Interstate 35E — James Wood dealership employees told police someone cut catalytic converters off a vehicle over the weekend which will cost about $2,000 to replace, according to a police report. This device helps control exhaust emissions from cars.
A manager at the dealership told police around 11:44 a.m. Wednesday they discovered both catalytic converters cut from a vehicle on Monday as well as three gaskets missing. Employees told police they believe this happened between Friday and Monday morning.
The report says the total in damages is $1,934.75. An investigation is ongoing.
3600 block of East McKinney Street — Police arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday on an outstanding warrant after store employees reported he stole food from the business, according to a police report.
The report says store employees didn’t want to press charges or criminally trespass the suspect, but they don’t want him to return. Police located the man in the 100 block of South Loop 288 and discovered he had an outstanding warrant for continuous violence against the family and failure to appear.
He was arrested and taken to the city jail without incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 368 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into the Denton County Jail.