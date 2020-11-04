The Denton Police Department found a side-view mirror at a crash site Tuesday night after receiving a call about a hit-and-run, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a hit-and-run call around 10 p.m. after a caller reported hearing a crash in front of his house. He told police an unknown driver hit their parked car.
The report says the estimated damage to the owner’s black Hyundai Elantra is $4,200. Police found a side-view mirror at the scene from the suspect vehicle, but the report didn’t say what they believed the suspect vehicle could be.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1400 block of Black Oak Drive — Police detained a 16-year-old girl who allegedly drove while intoxicated and provided officers with a false date of birth early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers on patrol saw a stationary vehicle with its headlights on in the middle of the roadway around 2:15 a.m. They discovered one person inside the vehicle, a female driver who was allegedly evasive when asked questions and also asked if she could leave.
The report says she admitted to drinking and handed officers a bottle of peach vodka that was nearly empty. The report didn’t list how many ounces the bottle originally contained. Police determined she was intoxicated and transported her to the city jail, where they later learned she lied about her date of birth.
According to the report, police placed her in the juvenile section of the city jail and then released her to her parents.
2300 block of North Elm Street — A caller reported Tuesday that an unknown person used his credit card at Walgreens after stealing it from his car the night before, according to a police report.
The man reported someone entered his vehicle without permission before 9:24 a.m. Tuesday. The report says someone removed his wallet from the cupholder, but nothing besides a credit card was missing. He learned his card was used to make a $236 purchase at Walgreens.
Police are investigating the incident as a burglary of a vehicle and credit/debit card abuse.
3100 block of Roselawn Circle — A water pump was reported stolen from a construction site Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The estimated price of the water pump wasn’t in the report, but the report is listed as a theft of property greater than or equal to $750 and less than $2,500.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 399 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into the Denton County Jail.