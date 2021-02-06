A driver who was allegedly intoxicated caused a power outage Friday morning near the intersection of West Oak and Thomas streets after his vehicle hit a power transformer and flipped, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the intersection at about 12:32 a.m. and spoke to the vehicle’s two occupants. The first man they spoke to, the report states, told them he didn’t know what happened and that he wasn’t driving. He allegedly admitted to having two or three alcoholic drinks, which he told officers made him tipsy.
Police spoke to the man’s friend, the vehicle’s other occupant, who told them the first man they talked to was the driver. That man told officers the vehicle was his, but that he was letting his friend drive because he believed he was too intoxicated to drive himself. Officers observed bruises on both men and cuts on the passenger’s face.
Officers determined the vehicle, which flipped during the crash, had hit a tree and a power transformer. When it hit the power transformer, the report states, a power outage was caused. Denton Municipal Electric stated via social media that it was working an outage near the site at about 12:41 a.m., and stated at 1:16 a.m. that power had been restored to the area.
The 27-year-old driver was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. The passenger, 22, was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication after he told police he was going to walk home following the accident, the report states.
Other reports
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after telling police he took a pill but not telling them what type it was, according to a police report.
At about 4:36 p.m., the man allegedly told someone outside a business that he had taken a pill and needed a medic, the report states. Police arrived after medics and spoke to him, observing his eyes were watery and bloodshot and that he was difficult to understand due to slurred speech, the report states.
The man initially denied taking any pills, saying he only drank half a pint of alcohol, the report states. Later, he allegedly admitted to taking a pill, but did not tell police what type it was. The report states he also did not know his apartment number or his mother’s phone number. He was arrested on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication.
2800 block of West University Drive — A 56-year-old woman was arrested Friday night after she allegedly tried to shop at a business she’d been trespassed from last year, according to a police report.
An employee called police to report the woman was in the self-checkout line, and police arrived and observed her inside the business. They spoke to the woman, who told them she didn’t know she was trespassed from the property, the report states. After confirming she had been trespassed from the business in July, police arrested her on a charge of criminal trespass, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 39 people into the Denton County Jail.