Denton police received nearly a dozen 911 calls Sunday morning reporting gunshots in the 5300 block of East McKinney Street, according to a police report.
There were no reported injuries or charges associated with the reports as of Monday afternoon, but officers did locate shell casings in the area, a police spokeswoman said.
The calls came in at about 1 a.m. Sunday, police said. Dispatchers were told of what sounded like dozens of gunshots.
Other reports
8900 block of North Interstate 35 — Denton police said suspects in a van attempted to steal an ATM on Monday morning at a truck stop, according to a police report, in what was characterized by police as an “attempted smash and grab.” No damage was reported, a police spokeswoman said.
700 block of Interstate 35E — Denton police intercepted a drunken driver Sunday morning at about midnight when 911 callers reported the driver of a white Chevrolet truck was swerving, according to a police report.
Officers conducted field sobriety testing and said the man was drunk. Police said the man refused a blood test so officers obtained a search warrant. The man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
While the man was booked into jail, police said they found less than a gram of cocaine in a folded $1 bill that belonged to the man. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, police said.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- Denton police took 1,144 calls and made 34 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 98 medical calls and three vehicle crashes.