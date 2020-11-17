A dog, $540 in cash and several items were reported missing Monday morning following a burglary call in the 900 block of Audra Lane, according to a police report.
A report from the Denton Police Department says the front door to the home was open Tuesday morning. Although several belongings were reported taken, it’s unknown if the dog was taken or if it escaped through the open door.
The 911 caller told police he turned off the lights around 10:50 p.m. Sunday and woke up Monday morning to see the front door wide open around 6:58 a.m. The report says he told officers he may have left the door to his home and vehicle unlocked.
About $540 in cash, a few credit cards, power tools, jewelry and a wallet were taken from the home and vehicle. The report didn’t provide further information about the missing dog.
Other reports
3300 block of Andalusian Drive — A 35-year-old man who reported an assault late Monday was then arrested on a charge of violating a protective order, according to a police report.
The man called 911 to report he had been assaulted by his roommate, who was no longer at the home when police arrived. Officers spoke with the caller and his girlfriend, a witness to the assault, and police discovered she had an active protective order against him.
According to the report, the man is prohibited from going to or within 200 yards of her residence, place of work or school. The two were at her home when police arrived. He was arrested and taken to the city jail.
Police are still investigating the reported assault.
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A tenant at The Veranda Apartments reported someone broke into his home and trashed his apartment Monday, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to the burglary report around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The caller told police someone broke into his home between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday while he was out. According to the report, the burglar kicked down the door, trashed the apartment and took several items including a television, hats and $200 in cash.
An investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — Police saw scratches and abrasions on a woman who reported her boyfriend assaulted her, according to a police report.
Officers are still investigating the assault report. The woman called 911 at 5:06 a.m. to make the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 361 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.