A 47-year-old man who had recently left his DJ gig Sunday fled a DWI investigation and jumped through yards on West Hickory Street to evade police, according to a Denton police report.
At about 2:25 a.m., Denton officers were patrolling on foot in the 100 block of Avenue A when they observed a man walking to a vehicle. The report states he staggered and walked heavy-footed.
When the man got in his vehicle and turned it on, officers approached him to conduct a driving while intoxicated investigation. The report states he had red, watery eyes.
The officers could smell burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the report. The man alleged that the vehicle smelled like marijuana because he and a friend had smoked in it the day before.
The man said he was deejaying in one of the bars nearby and allegedly said he’d had several shots at the bar. When asked, the man allegedly could not count backward or recite the alphabet without singing.
Officers asked him to step out of the vehicle. The report states he refused. Officers ordered him to exit but he allegedly said no.
The report states he then shifted into drive and took off northbound, nearly hitting nearby pedestrians.
Officers were able to locate his vehicle in the area of Avenue C and West Hickory. The report states they observed him running away from the vehicle.
He jumped multiple residential fences as officers chased after him, according to the report. They were eventually able to catch up with him in a yard on Hickory.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it did not appear from the report that there was any altercation between him and officers. But, she said, he was transported to a local hospital because he was short of breath after running.
While searching the man’s vehicle, officers reported finding marijuana cigarettes and THC vape pens. They collected the items to be tested.
Once medically cleared, the man was booked into the Denton City Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. The man could face additional drug-related charges, pending the evidence and blood draw test results.
Beckwith said she did not believe he would be separately charged for allegedly evading arrest on foot, too.
Other reports
200 block of Dallas Drive — A 40-year-old man who was arrested Sunday allegedly drove drunk with a child in his car, collided with another vehicle and drove off to his residence, according to a police report.
At about 2:06 p.m., police were dispatched to a hit-and-run collision near the intersection of Dallas Drive and Simmons Street. The caller reported that they thought one of the involved parties was drunk and that they drove from the crash to a nearby residence.
When officers arrived, the caller pointed officers in the direction of the residence the man was going to. Beckwith said the residence, in the 200 block of Dallas Drive, could be seen from the crash scene.
At the residence, officers found the suspected driver sitting in a chair on his porch. The report states he smelled strongly of alcohol and had red, watery eyes. He allegedly admitted he had operated his vehicle.
The man said he only had one beer after the collision happened. But the report states that officers only observed one open container near him that was being used as an ashtray and didn’t appear to have been recently drunk. The man denied drinking prior to driving, according to the report.
Officers administered one standard field sobriety test, the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, which checks for involuntary jerking of the eyes due to intoxication. The report states officers observed sufficient clues during the test to indicate he was intoxicated.
The man would not participate in any further tests, according to the report. He also did not consent to a blood draw. Officers obtained a search warrant, and a phlebotomist drew the specimen for evidence.
During the crash investigation, the report states officers learned that the man’s 9-year-old child was in his vehicle at the time of the collision. Beckwith said a crash investigation narrative was not yet available Monday but that it doesn’t appear anyone was injured during the crash.
The man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15 years old, a state jail felony, and booked into the Denton City Jail.
When asked if the man might be charged for leaving the scene of the crash, Beckwith said she did not see any currently pending charges. However, she said the crash investigation is ongoing and it’s possible charges could be added if applicable.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 297 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
