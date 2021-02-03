A 67-year-old man who allegedly pulled the fire alarm at a hospital did so to get emergency personnel’s attention so he could call his sister Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
A Denton Police Department officer was working at the hospital around 6:54 p.m. Tuesday when the emergency alarm went off at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, triggering a voice over the loudspeaker declaring an emergency and dispatching the Fire Department. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers determined quickly that it was a false alarm and had the Fire Department disregard the call.
A man who was discharged from the hospital Tuesday allegedly refused to leave. The report says he allegedly pulled the emergency alarm at the hospital because he was trying to get the attention of emergency personnel so he could get his sister on the phone.
Police determined he pulled the fire alarm when there wasn’t an emergency and started to arrest him. According to the report, he resisted by bracing himself on a pole, screaming for others to help him and using his feet to propel himself from a patrol vehicle when police attempted to get him inside.
The report says police requested the wrap device, a remote restraint, for his safety to detain him. He was charged with false alarm report and resisting arrest.
Other reports
2100 block of Sadau Court — A store employee reported a homeless person punched him on the way out of the store Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The person was gone by the time police arrived. The report says he was asleep in front of the store and the employee told him to sleep behind the building instead.
The assailant left and eventually returned to the store to purchase beer. After completing the purchase, the assailant punched the employee on his way out and said, “Don’t tell me what to do,” according to the report.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
100 block of West Oak Street — Police arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly punched another man outside J&J’s Pizza late Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 9:01 p.m. to a fight call and located the described assailant, a white man with a ponytail. When asked why he punched the caller, the suspect allegedly accused the caller of another crime but also said he didn’t know the caller.
The caller told officers the suspect approached him outside of J&J’s Pizza, asked if he had any meth and then punched the caller after he said no. The report says the suspect admitted to police that he was outside the business and punched someone.
According to the report, police smelled an odor of alcohol emitting from his person and observed a wet spot on his pants that appeared to be a urine stain. Police determined he was intoxicated and arrested him. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury and public intoxication.
South Loop 288 and Spencer Road — Officers are investigating a potential suspect who drove away from them in a black Nissan following a road rage incident call Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told police that another driver, following a road rage incident, pulled out a gun, chambered a bullet and set the gun in his lap. He reported the man with a gun accused him of cutting him off in traffic.
Officers located a vehicle with a license plate that matched and attempted a traffic stop. According to the report, the driver appeared to be stopping at one point around Brinker Road and Interstate 35, but then accelerated toward South Loop 288.
The report says police started to pursue the driver but stopped because of congested traffic in the area. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 28 people into the Denton County Jail.