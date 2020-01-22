Denton police detectives wearing street clothes initiated an arrest Tuesday morning of a 37-year-old man who police said has had a rocky history with law enforcement, according to a police report.
At about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller told Denton police a man was yelling at a woman and struck her. The caller also said the woman was throwing items at the man from a second-story balcony at a motel in the 800 block of South Interstate 35E.
Officers arrived and found neither the man nor the woman. In a report, police noted the door frame of the woman’s motel room was bent. Officers knocked on the man’s motel room door, but nobody answered, police said.
At around 10:30 a.m., Denton police were called back to the motel because a property manger reported a man who was involved in the earlier disturbance was outside working on a vehicle in the parking lot. The manger wanted the man gone, the report shows.
Recognizing the man from past interactions and believing the man had warrants for his arrest, two plainclothes detectives were sent to make first contact with the man, according to the report.
When they identified themselves as Denton police and told the man he was wanted on warrants out of Lewisville, the man allegedly resisted going into handcuffs. Patrol officers arrived to assist in the arrest, police said.
They searched his pockets and said they found two small plastic baggies containing methamphetamine and Xanax, the report shows.
He was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug charges on top of the warrants.
Other reports
2300 block of Stella Street — Police arrested a 23-year-old woman and charged her with possession of a controlled substance Tuesday evening when officers were given a backpack full of about 220 grams of methamphetamine that the woman, according to police, admitted was hers, a police report shows.
8700 block of Seven Oaks Lane — A resident told police tools and a laptop computer were stolen from their residence, according to a police report filed Tuesday night. More than $4,000 of stolen property was reported in the burglary.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 949 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 388 calls and made seven arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 32 medical calls and one vehicle crash.