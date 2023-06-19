police tape

Sheriff’s deputies pulled an unconscious man from a burning truck after a crash Sunday. The man may have taken a curve too fast and might have been driving under the influence, according to a Denton police report.

At about 2:51 a.m., the Denton police and fire departments were dispatched to a crash in the 1200 block of Duncan Street. People were walking nearby when they saw a truck on fire with a person inside.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0