Authorities released the name of the person killed in a five-vehicle crash Thursday on East University Drive in Denton. Laura M. Bickham, 51, of Denton was the victim, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Denton police said Bickham was involved in the crash that occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on University (U.S. Highway 380) between Mayhill and Geesling roads. The medical examiner’s office lists her time of death as 1:57 p.m. She died from blunt force trauma.
Other people were injured, but on Friday police did not say how many.
Bickham is the 13th person to die this year in a car crash in Denton. Her death came less than a week after three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 35W on Nov. 8.
Other reports
3200 block of Wagon Trail Drive — A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly grabbed his mother’s phone from her when she tried to call the police to report his “aggressive” behavior while he was drunk, according to a police report. He was charged with interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 42-year-old man was arrested near a 7-Eleven on Thursday morning and charged with criminal trespassing for allegedly refusing to leave the store when asked, according to a police report. Police said the man was previously trespassed from the store.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 998 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 345 calls and made six arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 26 medical calls and two vehicle crashes.