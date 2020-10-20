A Denton ISD school bus stolen over the weekend was recovered on Monday, the same day it was discovered missing.
Someone hot-wired the bus through its steering column and stole it from the district’s transportation center in the 5000 block of East McKinney Street. Police responded to the theft report around 6:59 a.m. Monday.
According to the report, the caller told police the culprits would’ve had to “hot-wire the bus in order to start the engine because the keys were not inside the vehicle.”
The report was designated as a theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000. The caller reported the bus would’ve been stolen between the evening hours on Friday and Monday morning.
Derrick Jackson, a spokesperson for Denton ISD, said the bus was found just down the road in the Vacation Village neighborhood, “and it had just some minimal paint damage.”
He said a handful of buses are stored outside the transportation center fence on the weekend to make it easier for drivers to get on their routes on Monday mornings. He said the district will now make sure all the buses are locked up each weekend.
Other reports
4300 block of Lost Creek Road — A 30-year-old man was arrested on a charge of assault Monday afternoon after allegedly squeezing his wife’s neck and preventing her from breathing, according to a police report.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance and reported finding a man with blood on his face and a woman with multiple visible injuries. The report says she went to the residence in this block to retrieve some of her items while her husband was at work, then called him and threatened to call the police on him for an unrelated matter.
When he returned to the home, he allegedly pushed, kicked and hit her multiple times and placed his hands around her neck and squeezed. The victim reported she couldn’t breathe until he let go. Officers observed bruising around both of her eyes, blisters on her neck and scrapes on her arms.
Her husband was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, family/household, impeding breath or circulation.
600 block of East Hickory Street — Police took a report around 3 p.m. Monday from a woman who said someone was threatening to post intimate photos of her, according to a police report.
She told police a man said he would upload intimate photos of her to various social media platforms unless she paid him money. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
7300 block of Chittamwood Court — A man told police Monday someone sent him a text message threatening him and his family, according to a police report.
The person said the messages threatened to kill him and his family, the report says. The caller told police he doesn’t know of anyone who would be angry at him and send such messages. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 425 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.