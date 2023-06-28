Patio (copy)

Osteria Il Muro

 Brandon Wade/For The Dallas Morning News

A locally owned Italian restaurant, Osteria il Muro, reported Tuesday it was burglarized overnight, with the perpetrator making off with a safe containing cash, according to a Denton police report.

At about 7:44 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a burglary call at the restaurant, located at 311 W. Congress St. The owner reported he arrived that morning to find the business burglarized.

Osteria il Muro burlary

A photo the restaurant posted on Facebook shows the broken front door where the burglar likely gained access.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0