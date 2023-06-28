A locally owned Italian restaurant, Osteria il Muro, reported Tuesday it was burglarized overnight, with the perpetrator making off with a safe containing cash, according to a Denton police report.
At about 7:44 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a burglary call at the restaurant, located at 311 W. Congress St. The owner reported he arrived that morning to find the business burglarized.
The report states the glass window on the front door, which faces Congress Street, was broken. The owner reported all of the doors were locked when he left on Monday night. He estimated it would cost $750 to repair the damage to the door.
After conducting an inventory of the restaurant, the owner reported the only missing item was a safe containing $1,500 in cash. Police obtained surveillance footage from the area and are still reviewing it.
Osteria il Muro posted about the burglary on social media stating, “We are fine, a little violated and frustrated but fine. The safe and door can be replaced.” The restaurant asked that anyone with footage of the incident reach out.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said anyone with information about the burglary can contact the assigned detective via email at Alexander.Field@cityofdenton.com.
Other reports
2400 block of Stockbridge Road — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Providence Place Apartments Tuesday night, according to dispatch call notes.
Cunningham said the responding officer had not completed the report for this incident as of Wednesday afternoon, but she relayed information from the call notes.
At about 9:38 p.m., police received at least two calls about shots heard in the area. There were no reports of injuries or damaged property.
Police did not find any suspects at the scene that night, but they did recover one shell casing.
Intersection of South Locust and East Daughtery streets — When police stopped a 30-year-old man to investigate a vehicle theft Tuesday, he allegedly gave them a false name and tried to run away and resist arrest, according to a police report.
At about 3:55 a.m., officers were investigating a vehicle theft in the area. The vehicle owner reported seeing two male suspects steal his car from the 500 block of Inman Street.
The owner found his vehicle unoccupied near the intersection of South Locust and East Daughtery streets. He provided a description of the suspects.
An officer saw a man matching a suspect's description riding a bike. The report states his bike did not have a front light or rear lamp, which is a violation of the local transportation code. The officers asked him to stop several times, according to the report, and he eventually did.
The man told the officers he didn’t have any identification, according to the report. He provided a name and date of birth. When the officers ran the information, the report states they could not find any matching records. After the man checked the officers’ notes and corrected the spelling, the officers still could not find anything.
When the man provided a social security number, the officers discovered a felony warrant for failure to appear in court for a drug possession charge. The report states the photo the officers found with the warrant information matched the appearance of the man at the scene.
The officer informed the man he was under arrest. The report states he began yelling and attempted to run away. He allegedly pushed officers as they tried to arrest him. During the altercation, the report states the man ended up on the ground and rolled around in an attempt to break free. They were eventually able to place him in handcuffs.
The report states the man told police he lied about his identifying information because he knew there was a warrant out for his arrest.
The man was wearing a backpack that police searched prior to transporting him to the city jail. Inside, they allegedly found a knife and a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, which would later weigh in at 13.1 grams. At the jail, he allegedly said he smokes meth but declined to provide additional statements about this.
In all, he was charged with evading arrest, failure to identify himself by intentionally give false information, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, and the warrant.
Cunningham said it’s unclear from the reports whether the man is still being investigated as a suspect in the vehicle theft case.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 405 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.