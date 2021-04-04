The Denton Police Department has stopped the vehicle suspected in multiple attempted kidnappings in Denton and Corinth, arresting the driver on an unrelated charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a Denton police statement.
Denton officers stopped the vehicle and arrested its driver on Sunday, booking him in the Denton city jail as of Sunday evening. According to the statement, both the Denton and Corinth Police Departments continue to work together to investigate the open kidnapping cases.
Earlier Sunday, another kidnapping attempt was made in Corinth, in addition to the two Saturday attempts in Denton and Corinth, according to the Corinth Police Department.
The department released details of Sunday’s attempt via social media, providing another photo of the vehicle and stating it believes the same man from Saturday’s attacks attempted to lure another woman into his car Sunday at about 12:35 p.m. The incident occurred on Lake Sharon Drive in Corinth, between FM2499 and Oakmont Drive.
According to Corinth police, the suspect was wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and medical mask. According to police, In Sunday’s attempt, he did not display a firearm, as he had in Saturday’s attempts.
Other reports
6500 block of Shady Shores Road — A man was issued a disorderly conduct citation Saturday morning after police received multiple calls he was wandering an apartment complex naked and his girlfriend found him, according to a police report.
Police arrived at a complex near the 6500 block of Shady Shores Road at about 8:03 a.m. after multiple callers reported a man was walking around completely naked. Officers found him speaking to a woman next to her vehicle before getting inside. They spoke to the pair and the woman told them he was her boyfriend, adding she woke up and didn’t know where he was, the report states.
The two are residents of the complex, the report states, and the woman told officers she found him walking around and didn’t know what he was doing. Police observed the man was calm but confused and had a bloody nose. He was unable to give an explanation for why he was walking around nude, the report states, and medics evaluated him and transported him to a hospital. While at the hospital, officers issued him a citation for disorderly conduct: exposing genitals.
2600 block of West University Drive — A woman called police Saturday morning to report her wallet had been stolen in a scheme where one man distracted her and another man took it out of her purse, according to a police report.
The woman told police she was shopping in a store at about 10:58 a.m. when a man approached her, distracting her while another man removed her wallet from her purse. She followed that man on-foot across the parking lot, the report states, and saw him get into a vehicle and leave. She told police her wallet contained credit cards, $2,200 in cash and $500 in gift cards. The report states surveillance footage of the theft is available and that an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 380 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.
From Saturday to Sunday, 18 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.