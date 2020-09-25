Denton police are investigating an armed robbery Friday morning at a business in the 1600 block of Scripture Street, a spokesperson said.
A 911 caller reported a robbery around 10:10 a.m. Friday where the culprit fled on foot. Police say the armed culprit is a Hispanic man about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, according to a social media post from the Denton Police Department.
The post says the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans and black shoes. He was also wearing gloves and a light colored mask.
Officers were on scene in the block Friday morning searching for the culprit, but no arrests had been made as of 3 p.m. Friday. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
700 block of Hercules Lane — Police determined a 44-year-old man who matched the description of a theft suspect wasn’t their guy, but they still arrested him on an outstanding warrant for theft, according to a police report.
Officers learned through police dispatch that the man they contacted had an outstanding warrant for a theft from Buc-ee’s. According to the original incident report, he allegedly stole a $198 backpack from the store.
One of his charges was listed as alcohol public intoxication, but information on that charge wasn’t immediately available.
9100 block of Teasley Lane — A 15-year-old boy was beaten and robbed of $40 Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
A man called police to report two men had just robbed his son and fled in a vehicle. The report says one of the culprits kicked and punched the victim several times in the head. Police witnessed several marks on the boy’s face and noted that his head appeared to be swollen.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
2200 block of Emery Street — Security footage at a business showed a man turning off the power to the building and attempting to enter Wednesday, according to a police report.
An employee of the undisclosed business told police around 8:33 a.m. Thursday they arrived at work and noticed someone had turned off the power from the breaker box. Footage showed someone attempting to enter the building, but the report says the unknown man never made it inside.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 407 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.