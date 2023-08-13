Police vehicle Denton
DRC file photo

The Denton Police Department made its 600th driving while intoxicated arrest of 2023 with the arrest of a 39-year-old man early Saturday.

Spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it is the quickest the Police Department has reached 600 DWI arrests in a year.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

