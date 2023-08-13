The Denton Police Department made its 600th driving while intoxicated arrest of 2023 with the arrest of a 39-year-old man early Saturday.
Spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it is the quickest the Police Department has reached 600 DWI arrests in a year.
At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were driving in the 500 block of North Elm Street, a one-way road, when they observed a vehicle driving toward them.
Police activated their vehicle’s emergency lights to prevent a collision. Police stopped the driver and noticed the 39-year-old man’s eyes were glassy and watery, according to the police report. The man told officers he didn’t realize he was driving on a one-way street.
Officers asked how much alcohol he had consumed, and the man said he had enough drinks, the report states. He told officers he would get an Uber ride to get home.
Officers again asked how much he had to drink, and police reported he said he had consumed three beers and a mixed drink containing vodka.
The man’s speech was slurred, and it was difficult to get him to stay on topic, according to the report. Officers then conducted a standardized field sobriety test, which indicated intoxication.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Other reports
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — A 36-year-old man was arrested after exhibiting unusual behavior and obstructing a road, according to a police report.
At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers received multiple calls about the man who was allegedly punching business windows and making lewd gestures toward people in the area.
Officers arrived on the scene and located the man punching street signs and then walking across Colorado Boulevard into ongoing traffic. Police observed that a vehicle was forced to stop due to the man crossing Colorado.
The man told officers he was exercising and was only shadowboxing the windows, according to the report. He then said he was only straightening the street signs, not punching them.
When officers told him he had crossed the road illegally, he responded by saying he wasn’t driving. The man told officers he drank a bottle of vodka and lost the bottle, according to the report.
Officers told the man he was getting detained and was not being arrested. He then refused to take a horizontal gaze nystagmus test.
Officers told the man they were trying to help them prove he was not a danger to himself. Officers then arrested the man based on his alleged intoxication.
According to Denton County records, the man also has previous arrests for obstructing a highway from the Denton Police Department, and he has been arrested multiple times by police agencies around the county.
Officers searched the man and found a glass methamphetamine pipe, but he was not charged.
The man was arrested and charged with obstructing a highway/passageway and alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 365 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
