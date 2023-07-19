DPD substation stock
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

Denton police are investigating a report Tuesday of a money-laundering scheme out of Denton that is scamming out-of-state individuals, according to a police report.

At about 12:45 p.m., Denton police took a report regarding a Kentucky resident who reported someone in Denton scammed them.

BROOKE COLOMBO

