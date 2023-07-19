Denton police are investigating a report Tuesday of a money-laundering scheme out of Denton that is scamming out-of-state individuals, according to a police report.
At about 12:45 p.m., Denton police took a report regarding a Kentucky resident who reported someone in Denton scammed them.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said a Kentucky law enforcement agency is leading the investigation into the scam. She said the Denton police report does not include details on the scam. Denton police, however, are investigating the alleged money-laundering aspect of the scam.
The report states that a Kentucky resident was manipulated into sending thousands of dollars in cash to an individual in Denton. Denton police were able to intercept the package in the 100 block of East University Drive and intend to return the package to the Kentucky resident, according to the report.
Beckwith said it doesn’t appear from the report that Denton police have opened the package to verify its contents. The report lists the amount of money involved in the scam as between $2,500 and $30,000.
Beckwith said Denton police have reason to believe that someone in Denton is illegally obtaining money through this unspecified scam and requesting that the victims send the packaged money to different individuals to break up the chain of possession in an attempt to make it harder to track.
The report states Denton police have contacted one individual involved in the alleged laundering. Beckwith said it’s unclear from the report whether this person is a suspect or not.
Other reports
2000 block of West University Drive — Denton police are investigating an attempted burglary at a Goodwill Store on Tuesday, according to a police report.
Shortly before the store was set to open, at about 8:59 a.m., police were dispatched to the store for a criminal mischief call. The caller, an employee, said there was camera footage of someone messing with the locks on the front door and removing them.
When officers arrived, the report states, they determined that a male suspect attempted to enter the building with a crowbar. The report states that he broke the lock and tried to enter but was unsuccessful.
The business estimated it would cost about $300 to rekey all of the doors. There was no other damage reported.
1700 block of North Ruddell Street — Police are investigating a burglary at an apartment complex after an employee reported Tuesday that furniture went missing from one of the vacant units, according to a police report.
At about 10:24 a.m., officers were conducting routine patrol in the area when they were dispatched to a burglary report. The caller, an employee, said items were missing from an apartment.
When officers arrived, the employee said they found the door to a vacant apartment was slightly ajar. The report states there was not any damage to the door, so it’s possible the door was unlocked.
The employee reported there had been furniture both assembled and in boxes now missing from the apartment. Beckwith said it appears from the report that the apartment comes pre-furnished because the only victim listed in the report is the apartment complex. The report did not include an estimated value for the furniture.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 449 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
