A man told Denton police Tuesday that another man hit him with a hammer outside AutoZone on Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 4:19 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a fight at the store in the 500 block of West University Drive. The report says officers spoke with one man who had a mark on his left cheek, but noted it didn’t appear to be from a hammer strike. According to the report, he told police the other man hit him with a hammer three times.
The assault is still under investigation. The other man involved wasn’t at the scene when police arrived.
Other reports
900 block of Industrial Street — Police arrested an intoxicated woman Tuesday who was in a physical altercation with her brother over a purse, according to a police report.
A third party called police to report a fight between the two siblings in which the brother pulled out a knife. The report says he grabbed a knife during the altercation but didn’t threaten anyone with it.
Police noticed the 56-year-old woman seemed intoxicated and conducted standard field sobriety tests. They determined she had been sitting inside a vehicle for the majority of the day and determined she was intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
2600 block of Buckingham Drive — A man told police someone stole his wallet from his home overnight Tuesday, according to a police report.
The report says the unknown suspects also went through his drawers and tried to take his television, but they were unsuccessful.
The resident told police they tried to use his credit cards at multiple locations, but the report doesn’t say if the transactions went through. The report is still under investigation.
1000 block of West University Drive — A 56-year-old woman was arrested on allegations of assault after she reported her boyfriend assaulted her, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched in reference to a possible domestic disturbance behind a Dollar Tree store around 8:24 p.m. Tuesday. The caller told police her boyfriend stole her “sleeping stuff.”
The report says the man had a red mark under his eye that was swelling. He told police the woman struck him and that he felt pain. She was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 333 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 38 people into the Denton County Jail.