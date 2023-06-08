Denton police vehicle
A man reported Wednesday that a scammer who was impersonating a realty company employee scammed him out of $125,000, according to a Denton police report.

At about 1:50 p.m., a man entered the police department lobby in the 600 block of West Hickory Street to report a theft.

