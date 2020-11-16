A Denton man told officers he was outside his house naked Sunday afternoon "because of the breeze," according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a call of indecent exposure around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Joshua Street. Police spoke with the 911 caller, who said she saw one of her neighbors outside naked about 15 minutes before officers arrived. She told them he does this often.
When police went to speak with the man in question, they saw him outside a house sans shirt but couldn’t tell whether he was wearing pants. The report says he ran inside a house and came back outside 20 seconds later fully clothed.
He told officers he wasn’t naked and that there was no reason for him to run into the house. While he was initially insistent that he wasn’t naked outside, he eventually admitted he was outside in the nude “because of the breeze.” According to the report, he told police he was certain no one could see him, but officers told him people indeed could see him.
He was previously given a citation for disorderly conduct for the same issue several months ago. He was issued another citation, and police told him they would be patrolling the neighborhood more often and warned him if he’s outside naked again, he would be arrested.
Other reports
400 block of Bryan Street — Police arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly broke into a woman’s car early Sunday and was caught by another person, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to the area around 1:02 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a man with a knife tried to break into his apartment and was running south toward Oak Street. The caller told police he awoke to the sound of bottles, possibly shampoo bottles, falling in his bathtub, and he noticed the window to his bathroom was open.
According to the report, he went outside and saw a man digging around in the back of a vehicle. He then struck the man in the face to prevent the theft, but the man then pulled out a knife and started swinging it, police reported.
University of North Texas police found a suspect matching descriptions of the culprit, and Denton police detained him after a short foot pursuit. Officers spoke with the vehicle owner, who confirmed her car was burglarized. The report says she noticed damage on the center console and discovered identifying information was missing.
The suspect was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle. According to the report, he had two previous convictions for the same charge.
800 block of South Interstate 35E — A 38-year-old man allegedly tried to fight someone with a knife at the Economy Inn & Suites on Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a disturbance around 1:03 p.m. A caller told 911 dispatchers a man was banging on his door trying to attack him. The report says Denton police received two other 911 calls about the same incident from two witnesses.
Police detained the suspect who allegedly ran up to one of the callers and displayed a pocketknife, according to the report. At one point, he allegedly began charging at the caller with the knife in hand, yelling at the caller. The report says police spoke with several witnesses with supporting stories.
The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They didn’t locate a knife.
3800 block of Camelot Street — A man reported Sunday morning that someone shot his girlfriend’s vehicle with a gun, according to a police report.
Police contacted the caller around 9:30 a.m., who said he arrived home Saturday night but couldn’t enter the parking lot because it was sealed off by Denton police. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police were there Saturday investigating a shooting incident where someone shot toward a fleeing vehicle after a physical altercation.
The report says the caller found a bullet hole Sunday morning and that it was possibly caused by a .45-caliber bullet. Both incidents are still under investigation. Beckwith said the bullet hole didn’t come from Denton police. The vehicle with the bullet wasn’t the vehicle that fled Saturday, she said.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 298 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.