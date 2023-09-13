Denton police (copy)
DRC file photo

A 41-year-old man was arrested on a felony charge Tuesday after he allegedly shot at people parked on the street near his home, according to a police report.

At about 10:47 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Hogan Drive on a suspicious vehicle call. The caller said a vehicle that was parked by her residence earlier that night had come back.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

