A 41-year-old man was arrested on a felony charge Tuesday after he allegedly shot at people parked on the street near his home, according to a police report.
At about 10:47 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Hogan Drive on a suspicious vehicle call. The caller said a vehicle that was parked by her residence earlier that night had come back.
The caller then said she heard a gunshot. The report states that the dispatcher heard a second loud popping sound and then the call disconnected. The dispatcher attempted to reach the caller again but was unable to.
Officers arrived and spoke with the vehicle’s occupants. One man said they were there on a sales call. The report did not specify what kind of sales. It’s unclear if they were meeting with a specific client or going door-to-door, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said, but the vehicle occupants had been inside a nearby residence for this sale.
One of the occupants alleged that a man on a porch shot at them. Officers found a .556-caliber shell casing on the ground.
As officers were retrieving their rifles from their vehicles, a man walked out of the residence where the 911 call, as well as the alleged shots, came from. Officers commanded him to put his hands in the air, and he complied. They then had him lie down on the ground.
When officers cleared the home for any injured individuals, they located an unloaded firearm in the front walkway. The ammo was located near the firearm.
Officers asked the husband what happened. He said his gun went off when he dropped it.
Officers spoke with his man’s wife, who they confirmed was the 911 caller. The report states that she was uncooperative with questioning. She said she did not witness what happened. Officers asked if her husband had accidentally set the gun off. She said if that’s what her husband told them, then that’s what happened.
The husband said his wife saw the suspicious vehicle earlier that night. When he saw the vehicle had returned, he said, he sat on his porch with a rifle and a beer. He allegedly admitted to having multiple beers and feeling somewhat intoxicated.
He said his rifle was lying across his knees when it fell and went off. The report states that he admitted to intentionally pointing the rifle at the vehicle and using the scope to aim at the occupants, though. He also allegedly admitted that he had the safety off because he wanted to be ready to use the rifle.
He then said his rifle discharged a second time inside the home. Officers checked the house to make sure no other rounds had exited the home.
Beckwith said it doesn’t appear from the report that the husband or wife ever explained why they thought the vehicle or its occupants were suspicious.
The report states that officers believe he recklessly engaged in conduct that placed others in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death by knowingly pointing a firearm at people inside a vehicle parked on the street.
He was charged with deadly conduct discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony, and discharging a firearm in certain municipalities, a misdemeanor offense.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — Denton police arrested a 37-year-old on a criminal trespass charge in the 800 block of East Sycamore Street on Tuesday morning.
That evening, a second report states, jail staff attempted to move the man from his cell to a detox cell because he was being unruly.
As they escorted him down the hallway, the report states, he began to resist. He grabbed a female jailer’s chest and would not let go.
The jailer fell to the ground, hitting her hip and causing her pain, according to the report. Another jailer sprayed him with CS Spray, a tear gas, to get him off of the jailer, but this was ineffective.
Officers were dispatched to the jail during the incident. An officer was able to push the man away from the jailer and secure him in a cell.
The report states that the jailer was rubbing her hip in obvious pain. Another jailer looked at the area and said there was redness. Officers took pictures of the injury for evidence.
The jailer said she wanted to press charges. In addition to his misdemeanor criminal trespass charge from earlier that day, the man was charged with assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony.
500 block of Bradshaw Street — A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of selling drugs at a Denton park Tuesday after an officer observed him with hundreds of dollars in cash and found narcotics in his vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 10:42 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle. The officer had been patrolling for people who might possess narcotics near Fred Moore Park after complaints from community members about this area.
The report states that the vehicle had defective equipment and expired registration and failed to properly signal a turn. The officer could also see that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
After initiating the stop, the report states, the officer could see into the vehicle because there was no rear window tint. The driver allegedly moved something from his pocket toward the vehicle’s radio. The officer reported having located numerous weapons and narcotics inside vehicles before after people made furtive movements like this.
The officer recognized the driver from previous encounters. When the officer spoke with him, the report states, the driver was sweating profusely, his hands were visibly shaking, and he stalled when asked basic questions.
The officer also smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the report, and observed the driver with a large sum of money in his hand.
After backup arrived, the officer asked the driver and his passenger to exit the vehicle. The officer conducted a search of the vehicle.
The report states that when the initial officer started searching the vehicle, the driver stopped talking to the backup officer and focused on the search. This made the initial officer suspicious that there was contraband in the vehicle, according to the report.
Inside the vehicle, the officer found a glass vial containing a white, crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The officer also found a brown plastic bag tucked in a vent near where they had seen the driver reach. This bag contained more of the white crystal-like substance suspected to be meth.
When asked, the report states, the driver confirmed it was meth and that he tried to hide it. Excluding the packaging, the substance’s aggregated weight was 2.7 grams.
The officer asked the driver about the $700 in cash that he had been holding. The driver said he’d gotten cash back at the Home Depot. He alleged the receipt was in his vehicle, but the report states that the officer could not locate the receipt.
The officers placed the driver under arrest and charged him with manufacturing or delivering 1-4 grams of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
While normally a second-degree felony, the charge was enhanced because of the nearby drug-free zone.
Though the driver allegedly admitted to trying to hide the meth, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said there did not appear to be pending charges for tampering with evidence.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 413 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
