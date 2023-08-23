A 25-year-old Denton man was arrested Tuesday for masturbating outside a bail bonds business, according to a police report.
At about 3:18 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1500 block of East McKinney Street for an indecent expose call. Multiple callers reported seeing a man lying on the sidewalk masturbating.
When officers arrived, they saw the man standing outside. The report states that an officer recognized him from previous calls. They asked him what he was doing. He said he was just getting paperwork.
Officers detained him while they interviewed witnesses. They spoke with three people who said they saw him with his genitals exposed and clearly masturbating.
Employees at a nearby bail bonds business also said he came in and made inappropriate comments to the female employees. The comments made the female employees and others in the business uncomfortable, according to the report.
Officers placed him under arrest on suspicion of indecent exposure. He was transported and booked into the city jail without incident.
Court records indicate he had bailed out of jail about a month ago. He was arrested in March on three family violence charges and two criminal mischief charges.
Other reports
3000 block of Bronco Way — A Denton High School student was detained Tuesday after threatening to shoot another student, according to a police report.
At about 8:43 a.m., a school resource officer received information about an altercation between two male students.
While on campus, one of the students allegedly made a statement about shooting the other student. The student did not have a firearm during the incident, according to the report.
The officer detained the student on suspicion of threat of exhibition or use of a firearm at a school. The student was transported to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.
2900 block of State School Road — A man reported Tuesday that someone broke into his car wash business and stole more than a thousand dollars, according to a police report.
At about 9:36 a.m., police were dispatched to a car wash on a burglary report. The caller said someone broke into the car wash and stole money from inside.
The caller said that when he arrived, the power box was broken open, and the power to the location had been shut off. The door to the car wash was rolled up, and the locking mechanism on it had been cut with a tool, according to the report.
Inside, the caller discovered $800 in cash and $300 in coins were missing. The caller also estimated that it would cost about $100 to fix the door’s locking mechanism.
The caller is reviewing security footage to search for any video of the suspect. Police are still investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 388 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
