Denton police (copy)
DRC file photo

A 25-year-old Denton man was arrested Tuesday for masturbating outside a bail bonds business, according to a police report.

At about 3:18 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1500 block of East McKinney Street for an indecent expose call. Multiple callers reported seeing a man lying on the sidewalk masturbating.

