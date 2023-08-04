A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson after he lit things on fire in a woman’s apartment and burned her hair during an argument Thursday, according to a Denton police report.
At about 12:14 p.m., police and the fire marshal were dispatched to an apartment complex near the University of North Texas campus for a domestic disturbance call. The caller said a man who she knows was lighting things on fire inside her apartment.
When officers arrived, the fire marshal had the man detained. The fire marshal went inside to ensure the fire wasn’t still burning while police interviewed the caller and the man.
The woman who called said she got into a verbal disagreement with the man and he became enraged. She alleged he lit some letters on fire in the kitchen and said he was going to light her couch on fire, moving toward it to do so.
She said she grabbed him in an attempt to move him outside to prevent him from lighting anything else on fire. During this, she said her hair caught on fire. She was able to put it out before it spread. The report states a small piece burned and it had the odor of burnt hair.
Aside from her burnt hair, the woman was uninjured and declined any medical treatment.
Officers spoke with the man as well. He alleged that the woman had hit him. The report states officers believe this could have occurred when she was trying to remove him from her apartment.
Inside the apartment, the fire marshal found burned paper in the kitchen and ashes in the sink, on the living room floor and on the couch. Believing the man committed arson, the fire marshal placed him under arrest. He was then booked into the Denton city jail.
Police are still investigating the alleged assault aspects of the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 384 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.