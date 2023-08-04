Police lights (copy)

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson after he lit things on fire in a woman’s apartment and burned her hair during an argument Thursday, according to a Denton police report.

At about 12:14 p.m., police and the fire marshal were dispatched to an apartment complex near the University of North Texas campus for a domestic disturbance call. The caller said a man who she knows was lighting things on fire inside her apartment.

