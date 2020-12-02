A caller said two people burglarized Central Baptist Church on North Carroll Boulevard twice in the past week, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a burglary call around 10 a.m. Tuesday. A caller said they had security footage showing two people come onto the property one day and take propane tanks on Saturday. The report says two people also broke into the church’s shed on Sunday.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it’s believed the burglars in both incidents are the same people. The first burglary occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and the second around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to the report, two people walked onto the property of the church and stole two propane tanks. The next day, two people gained entry to the church’s shed and stole a weed trimmer and gas blower. The property is valued at a total of $700.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1700 block of Cooper Creek Road — A caller reported seeing a man shoot at a woman’s vehicle Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a caller said they heard what sounded like gunshots around Mingo Road. The report says the caller spoke with a woman after seeing a man shoot at her sedan from his truck while they were driving, but she didn’t want the caller to notify the police.
Neither driver was at the scene when police arrived. Officers didn’t locate any shell casings. An investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — Police are investigating a harassment report after a woman said her ex-boyfriend has been showing up at her home recently, according to a police report.
She reported the incidents Tuesday. The report says her ex-boyfriend has been showing up at her residence since the beginning of November, even though he knows she doesn’t want to talk to him. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
200 block of North Interstate 35 — A U-Haul van was listed as stolen Tuesday morning after a store employee reported the renter failed to return it, according to a police report.
The 2019 Ford E-150 van was rented on Nov. 4 and was supposed to be returned on Nov. 10. The report says the renter made no attempt to extend its rental period.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 347 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 22 people into the Denton County Jail.