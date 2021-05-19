Blotter
DRC

The Denton Police Department picked up an Oklahoma inmate Tuesday on a warrant related to child sex abuse, according to a police report.

Jose Lucas Calero-Tierrablanca, 44, of Oklahoma was booked Wednesday into the Denton County Jail. He is charged with sexual performance by a child under 14 years.

According to a police report, the incident in Denton happened between December 2019 and December 2020. The child is 11 years old.

The abuse was reported in January 2021. Police in Oklahoma City arrested Calero-Tierrablanca on May 4 on the warrant from Denton police.

A person commits the offense if they knowingly employ, authorize or induce a child under 18 to engage in sexual conduct or performance. It’s a first-degree felony if the child is younger than 14.

Other reports

700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A McDonald’s employee told police a customer hit them in the face Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched to a possible assault around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said a woman became upset when she received the wrong order, and a verbal altercation ensued. According to the report, the staffer tried to take a picture of the customer, who then knocked the phone out of their hand and hit them in the face with an open hand.

A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.

4900 block of South Interstate 35E — A car dealership reported someone used fraudulent information to purchase a Dodge on Tuesday, according to a police report.

The price of the gray 2020 Dodge Challenger wasn’t listed in the report, but the report is categorized as a theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.

The buyer showed staff at the undisclosed dealership a pay stub and a Social Security card they later discovered were forged and fraudulent, according to the report. An investigation is ongoing.

600 block of Lakey Street — Electronics and hand tools were missing from a construction site Tuesday morning, and a door was pried open, according to a police report.

A caller Tuesday said someone broke into a building that was under construction over the weekend. The report says they were still identifying what items were taken, but electronics and hand tools were among them.

A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 375 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, 39 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.

