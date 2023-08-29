A woman reported Monday that someone kicked down her apartment door during a burglary, according to a police report.
At about 8:18 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a burglary of a habitation call in the 2400 block of North Bell Avenue. The caller said someone kicked in her door and stole her belongings.
When officers arrived at the apartment, they saw the door had been broken off the wall. Most of the damage was to the edges of the frame as if it had been kicked in, according to the report.
The report did not include estimates for the damages, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
The woman had been gone for a few days and was not home when the burglary occurred. She said her laptop, a bag full of clothing and a pair of expensive shoes were missing.
Police are still investigating the burglary.
Other reports
1600 block of East Ryan Road — A man reported Monday that someone dumped several pounds of trash, including mail, on a commercial property, according to a police report.
At about 11:20 a.m., officers were completing an unrelated traffic stop when a man approached them. He said someone dumped trash on his commercial property.
Officers observed numerous items of trash on the property. The report classified the weight of the trash as between 5 and 200 pounds. While it doesn’t specify the exact weight, Beckwith said, the report suggests the weight is on the lower end of the scale.
There was mail among the trash that included identifying information. It’s unclear whether the trash was dumped by the person whose information is on the mail or another individual, Beckwith said.
Officers spoke over the phone with the superintendent who manages the property. The superintendent confirmed they want to prosecute if a suspect can be identified.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 468 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
