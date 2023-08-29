Denton Police stock
A woman reported Monday that someone kicked down her apartment door during a burglary, according to a police report.

At about 8:18 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a burglary of a habitation call in the 2400 block of North Bell Avenue. The caller said someone kicked in her door and stole her belongings.

