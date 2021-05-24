A 16-year-old boy was found dead at a motel early Sunday after police responded to a shooting call, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to Studio 6, 700 Fort Worth Drive, around 3:31 a.m. after a caller reported a shooting. Police located one 16-year-old boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Police Department said on social media early Sunday they don’t believe there is a threat to anyone else.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner hadn’t identified the teen by Monday afternoon. His death is still under investigation.
Other reports
600 block of Londonderry Lane — The driver of a pickup that police attempted to stop early Sunday evaded them after stopping briefly near an apartment complex for a teenage girl to hop out, according to a police report.
Around 12:19 a.m., a 911 caller said someone in a pickup was about to burglarize a coin-operated machine at The Washhouse. Police found the truck in the 1700 block of Teasley Lane and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and looped around an undisclosed apartment complex, according to the report.
The report says the driver stopped at the entrance of the complex long enough for a woman to jump out and take off on foot before they drove off again. Police detained her.
According to the report, she said she was 17, but police determined she was actually 16. She told police she ran because she had a THC pen in her possession — a device similar to a vape pen.
The report of the suspicious vehicle is still under investigation. Officers took the THC pen and released the teenager to her mother.
2700 block of North Elm Street — A woman who was painting a mural outside Cain’s Meat and Produce on Sunday morning reported an unknown man punched her several times, according to a police report.
She said around 5:45 a.m., she was painting a mural at the building — with permission — when an unknown man approached her, spoke with her and then left. A few minutes later, she reported he returned, and the next thing she knew, he was punching her.
According to the report, police are checking surveillance cameras in the area to see if the incident was captured on footage. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 301 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.