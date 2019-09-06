A sports store inside Golden Triangle Mall decided not to press charges against a person who allegedly stole a $160 pair of shoes from the store Thursday night, according to a police report.
A 911 caller from Hibbett Sports told police Thursday that a group of about six people entered the store and that one person left the store without paying for a pair of shoes.
By noon Friday, the case was inactivated because the store declined to press charges against the person, a police spokeswoman said.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A man in his early 20s was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana Friday morning at a gas station, according to a police report.
Police said an officer noticed the man's vehicle “loitering” in a parking lot and scanned the license plate to find the vehicle uninsured. The officer stopped the man and asked to search his vehicle when the officer smelled marijuana, but the man said he had none in his vehicle, the report shows.
Police said the officer found marijuana and a THC canister, considered a controlled substance. The man was taken to Denton City Jail.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — At the same gas station a few minutes earlier, police arrested a man in his 30s on a warrant authorities obtained after the man allegedly stole a $1,500 saw from a Denton business, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,055 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 169 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 30 medical calls.