A Denton resident who was walking home early Monday told police an unknown man struck him with a crowbar at the O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is working on getting surveillance footage of an aggravated assault in the 100 block of West Eagle Drive. Police were dispatched around 5:59 a.m. after a caller reported he was assaulted by a man with a crowbar.
According to the report, the victim was walking across the O’Reilly parking lot when an unknown man confronted him. The caller said the man had a crowbar in his hand, then struck the caller in the back of the head with the crowbar.
Both fell to the ground and the caller told police he wrapped his legs around the other man while they were one the ground. The report says they stayed on the ground until the other man told him he thought the caller was someone else.
The assailant then stood and walked away. Officers are checking for surveillance footage of the incident. The victim said he wants to press charges if police locate the man.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A customer allegedly assaulted a Kroger employee who asked him an unspecified race-related question Monday, according to a police report.
The employee called 911 to report a customer had “thrown him around like a rag doll and against a glass wall.” According to the report, he asked the 20-year-old customer a race-related question that wasn’t specified in the report. The customer then allegedly pushed him against a glass wall.
The report says a supervisor and surveillance footage confirmed the incident. The caller told police he wasn’t injured, but found the contact offensive. The customer received a citation for assault by contact.
2400 block of North Bell Avenue — A man walking home early Monday reported a woman robbed him of $40 in cash, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a robbery around 12:13 a.m. The caller dialed 911 once he was home and reported the incident. He told police he went out for a walk when a woman approached him and demanded money.
According to the report, he gave her all the money he had in his pocket. He told police he didn’t want to press charges if police identified the woman.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 301 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 21 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.