A 47-year-old man arrested and charged with criminal trespass Sunday allegedly made statements about killing people while he was outside a Walmart on Wednesday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a criminal trespass at the Walmart on South Loop 288 around 2 p.m. Sunday. An employee told police a man who was trespassed from the store recently was inside again.
The report says Denton dispatchers confirmed there was a criminal trespass notice against the man dated Oct. 7. Officers recognized him from the previous 911 call and arrested him without incident.
The original incident report says police responded to a suspicious activity call around 10 a.m. Oct. 7. A man was outside the front doors of the store, and an employee reported he was making statements about killing.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the man was speaking generally about killing people and that it’s unclear if he said it to any one person.
He was charged with criminal trespass.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — Friends of an intoxicated 26-year-old man told police they would take him home Sunday, but officers later arrested him at 1:46 a.m. after learning he was walking to his car, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the Fry Street area when a bar employee and another man approached them. The employee told police the other man was yelling at him for not allowing him entry to Fry Street Tavern due to how intoxicated he was.
While walking to officers, the intoxicated man allegedly stood in the middle of Avenue A until officers told him to get out of the street. The report says his friends arrived and told officers they would take him home, but a friend later approached police to let them know his friend was walking to his own car.
Police attempted to handcuff him, but the report says the man allegedly resisted arrest by locking his legs and pushing up against officers. Officers used a Taser stun gun on him, but it didn’t affect him, according to the report. He eventually complied after police said they would use a wrap restraint — a device used to put restraints on a person from a distance — to get him into the patrol vehicle. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
6600 block of Grissom Road — Police are investigating an incident in which a man yelled and pulled out a gun in a neighborhood Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a disturbance around 6:45 a.m. Sunday. People at the scene told police there was a man with a gun, possibly intoxicated and in a vehicle, in the area. The report says officers located a man matching the description given, but he ran and got away.
Police searched the area but couldn’t find him. The report says it’s not clear if he’s the potential suspect. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
100 block of East Oak Street — The owner of a lime green bicycle told police he waited to report its theft on Sept. 15 because his friends told him they’ve seen someone riding his bicycle in the city, according to a police report.
The report described the bicycle as a lime green, cruiser-style, single-speed bicycle valued at $500. The theft is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 365 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Sunday through Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.