A 25-year-old crash suspect allegedly told 911 dispatchers he would shoot the victim if police approached his vehicle Monday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department conducted a high-risk traffic stop late Monday afternoon following a second 911 call regarding a crash. The first caller told 911 dispatchers someone in a green Jeep had struck their vehicle and didn’t stop.
The report says the incident was deemed high-risk after the suspect called 911 and allegedly told dispatchers he would shoot the first caller if police officers approached his vehicle.
Police eventually stopped the suspect in the 2800 block of South Mayhill Road, just south of Medical City Denton. According to the report, police could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, although the driver denied having anything to drink.
During a driving while intoxicated investigation, the suspect alleged he had “plenty” and “a lot” of open containers in his car. The report says police found numerous cans of open alcohol containers, noting some still had liquid in them. They also found a firearm in the car.
According to the report, he also admitted to telling dispatchers he would shoot the caller if police approached.
He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than or equal to $200 and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The DWI charge was enhanced to DWI second offense after police learned he was previously convicted of the crime in 2019 in Collin County.
Other reports
900 block of Cleveland Street — When a 20-year-old woman stepped out of her car Monday and allegedly fought with a 911 caller, her vehicle allegedly moved on its own and hit two other cars at an apartment complex, according to a police report.
The report says the suspect allegedly threw trash out of her car window and then got into a fight with another woman who wanted her to pick up the trash. The suspect allegedly got out of her vehicle, went up to the caller in her car and started hitting the driver’s side window. The caller reported the suspect also started hitting her in the arms and ribs, but didn’t report feeling any pain.
According to the report, the suspect’s vehicle moved forward on its own shortly after she got out of the car and it hit two other cars as well as a gate at the unnamed apartment complex. The caller reported she then left without attempting to find the vehicle owners. Police located her while she was leaving the complex and detained her.
She allegedly yelled irrationally when police stopped her and also spit on an officer. She was arrested and charged with accident involving damage to a vehicle and harassment of a public servant.
3000 block of Olympia Drive — A caller reported the community mailbox at The Village Condos Monday had been pried open, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a criminal mischief call around 6:33 p.m. Monday. The report says it’s unknown how many mailboxes were stolen from. The report itself is classified as theft of mail, greater than or equal to 10 addresses and less than 30 addresses.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 329 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into the Denton County Jail.