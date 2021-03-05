A couple is trying to get $24,000 back from a man who sold them an RV in December without authorization to do so, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department took a report Thursday for theft after a couple dropped by the department. A man and woman told police they purchased an RV from a private seller in December after seeing a listing online.
According to the report, the seller informed the couple the RV was available for sale in the 4000 block of South Interstate 35. The couple negotiated a sale for $24,000 on Dec. 21, 2020, paid with a cashier’s check and were told the title would be sent to them.
The report says the couple hadn’t received the title by January and reached out to their bank. A bank representative informed them that the seller wasn’t authorized to sell the vehicle to them. The RV was repossessed on Feb. 9.
The couple told officers they’ve been in contact with the seller who has continued to make excuses about what happened and won’t return their money, according to the report. The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
500 block of North Elm Street — The owner of Charlie Beck’s Garage told police Thursday someone fraudulently changed and cashed a check she mailed to Eckert Hyundai of Denton in February, according to a police report.
The $400 check written to the dealership was cashed fraudulently and the dealership reported the incident on Feb. 26. The original report says someone stole two checks from a business mailbox over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The dealership contacted both affected parties.
According to the report, the owner of Charlie Beck’s told police she didn’t authorize the check amount to be changed to $4,400 and didn’t authorize change in the receiving party. The owner wants to pursue criminal charges for the forged check. An investigation is ongoing.
3200 block of Buckthorn Lane — A caller and her mother have both been receiving continuous calls and texts from unknown numbers since December and believe they’re from the same person, according to a police report.
Officers took a harassment report from the two women, who said the texts weren’t threatening in nature but added they wanted to report it anyway. The report says the communication has come from various phone numbers and the two believe it’s all coming from the same person. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
2400 block of Stockbridge Road — A woman at Providence Place Apartments Thursday said someone stole two picture frames from her home, according to a police report.
She reported last seeing the picture frames last week. Police didn’t find any signs of forced entry to her home after being dispatched around 3:21 p.m. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 431 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.