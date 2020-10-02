A 29-year-old woman told Denton police she and her friend broke into a garage to have sex Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress call in the 400 block of West Congress Street. The report says a resident told a neighbor to call 911 about a couple breaking into the home’s garage/storage area around 12:58 p.m.
Police located a couple inside the garage who matched the description given. The woman told police she and her friend, a 36-year-old man, went inside to have sex. When asked if she knew they couldn’t do that, she said she understood.
Denton dispatchers informed officers that the duo had warrants out for their arrests. They were arrested for those warrants and also charged with criminal trespass for breaking into a home.
Other reports
1900 block of Jason Drive — An administrator at McMath Middle School told police Thursday they found two knives in a student’s backpack, according to a police report.
The report didn’t specify further action the school would take. Around 10:34 a.m., Denton police also responded to a fight at the school, but the report says the school would handle the discipline.
According to the report, the male students were insulting each other.
4700 block of Piedmonte Drive — A man reported an acquaintance caused about $1,000 worth of damage to his truck early Thursday, according to a police report.
The report says the caller’s acquaintance went to his house to start a fight. His truck’s rear window was blown out, the right rear passenger window was shattered and the windshield had two cracks in it, according to the report.
He does want to press charges. An investigation is ongoing.
3900 block of Teasley Lane — A man woke up around 4 a.m. Thursday and realized his bike had been stolen from his open garage, according to a police report.
The report says he went to bed around 11 p.m. Wednesday and woke up around 4 a.m. He went into his garage, saw the door was open and realized his dark brown Jamis Aurora road bike was missing. The report didn’t list an estimated price for the bike.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 377 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 28 people into the Denton County Jail.