Denton police arrested one counterprotester Monday night after the 38-year-old man allegedly tried to start several fights with protesters around the Square.
He can be seen stumbling and yelling at protesters in a widely circulated video showing two men being walked away by police during Monday’s protest.
In the video, two men shout at protesters off screen. One of them yells “all lives matter” before being verbally abused by somebody out of view. Police Chief Frank Dixon and Assistant Chief Bobby Smith can be seen escorting the men away.
Somebody narrating at the video’s onset can be heard saying one of the men had either a machete or a knife. Denton Police Department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers asked the men to leave the scene, and the man with the knife left and didn’t return.
She said the armed man was not arrested on a weapons charge because he never brandished the knife. The other man present in the video later returned to the protests and was arrested.
According to police reports, the man appeared to be heavily intoxicated as he stumbled through a crowd of people protesting George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis and the impact of police brutality more broadly.
Beckwith said arresting officers were first alerted to the man by a woman claiming to be an off-duty sheriff’s deputy just before 9 p.m.
A protester eventually led officers to where the 38-year-old was, and officers reported seeing him stumbling against the flow of protesters while trying to fight them.
Officers noted he was antagonizing protesters with “anti-protest” language and gestures, though Beckwith said reports were not clear about exactly what that entailed. Officers then saw the man fall to the ground without being pushed.
Beckwith said a protester helped officers get the man off the ground and toward a patrol vehicle. During the walk, officers noted the man smelled strongly of alcohol and had red, glassy eyes.
He said he was trying to “stand up for police officers,” Beckwith said.
He also allegedly admitted to consuming multiple beers mixed with vodka, according to police reports. He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication and booked into the city jail Monday night. He has faced several previous alcohol charges over the past 13 years, according to county records.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 395 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.