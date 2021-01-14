At least one person attempted to break into a consulting firm in the 1700 block of Scripture Street, according to a police report.
A caller reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday that someone had broken the locks on the two back doors at Gage and Associates LLC. The Denton Police Department spoke with the manager, who said the attempted break-in happened between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Police found damage to the door handles and the deadbolt. The report says they estimated it would cost $1,000 to fix the doors and that the break-in attempt wasn’t successful.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
Willowwood and Leslie streets — A 26-year-old man who allegedly drove without a license or insurance was arrested after police found methamphetamine in his car Wednesday, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling on Bernard Street when they saw a driver fail to signal a turn and conducted a traffic stop. The report says they issued the driver a citation for failure to maintain financial responsibility after learning he didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
According to the report, he then was allowed to leave, and police began to inventory the vehicle before it was towed. During the inventory, they found a plastic bag containing 2.2 grams of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth. The driver was still at the scene when police discovered the narcotic, and he was arrested. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, greater than or equal to 1 gram and less than 4 grams.
North Interstate 35E and Shady Shores Road — A caller reported someone stole a trailer from a construction site within a five-hour time frame Wednesday, according to a police report.
The caller told police he arrived at the job site to lay down electrical lines around 8 a.m. Wednesday and saw all the construction equipment still at the site. At 1 p.m., he noticed a trailer rented from Sunbelt Rentals was missing. According to the report, the trailer is estimated to cost about $5,000.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 396 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 22 people into the Denton County Jail.