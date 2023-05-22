Denton police vehicle
An unknown person is believed to have stolen a construction vehicle from a site at North Bonnie Brae and West Oak streets over the weekend.

Denton police officers were dispatched to the site on Saturday morning, where a construction crew arrived at work only to find that a skid-steer loader was gone.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

