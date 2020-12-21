Co-workers who argued about one’s choice of eating at Sonic on Sunday separated after one called police to report the other had threatened him, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 2900 block of State School Road around 5:53 p.m. Sunday. The 911 caller told dispatchers someone tried to attack him with a weapon.
When officers arrived, the caller told them he and his co-worker had stopped to get something to eat. According to the report, they got into an argument about eating at Sonic Drive-In. The caller’s co-worker said he doesn’t eat at Sonic, which is where they stopped, and an argument ensued.
The report says the caller saw his co-worker grab something and then threatened to kill him, so he exited the vehicle and called 911, saying he didn’t know what his co-worker was holding. The co-worker denied threatening to kill the caller and a third person in the vehicle said he didn’t hear or see any threatening.
According to the report, the third person told officers the other two had been arguing all day and he didn’t want to get involved. The co-worker waited for an Uber ride to separate from the caller and no one was arrested.
Other reports
2300 block of Ranch House Drive — Police arrested a 17-year-old in southern Denton early Sunday who allegedly drank alcohol and possessed a tobacco product, according to a police report.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for two traffic violations and spoke with a sober driver and intoxicated passenger, both 17-year-old boys, according to the report. The report says the vehicle belongs to the intoxicated passenger and he gave his friend permission to drive because he was sober.
The passenger told officers he drank five Truly Hard Seltzers at a residence, and police found several empty cans of the beverage on the passenger’s side of the vehicle, along with a nearly empty can that was still cold to the touch. During a search, police reported finding a vape pen containing tobacco in the passenger’s pocket after initially saying he didn’t have one.
The report says he denied it belonged to him but couldn’t explain why he had it. He was arrested and charged with alcoholic consumption by a minor and minor in possession of a tobacco product.
The driver received only a citation for minor in possession of a tobacco product because he prevented his friend from driving while intoxicated and was also honest about having a vape pen, according to the report.
1000 block of Morse Street — Officers found a 24-year-old man asleep inside a vacant home he allegedly broke into Sunday, according to a police report.
A property owner called 911 after the manager told him someone broke into a vacant home. According to the report, police saw several clearly visible signs warning against trespassers.
The caller told police they believed there were possibly three people in the residence. When officers arrived, they noted the window in the back was damaged and they saw light inside the house.
The report says they found a man sleeping upstairs when they entered to search the building. The property owner told police they wanted to press charges on anyone found on the property. The man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.