Multiple windows at Highland Baptist Church were defaced early Sunday by an unknown vandal, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a graffiti call around 3:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Thomas Street. The report says surveillance footage caught video of at least one person.
The phrase “I love Satan” and the numbers “666” were spray-painted onto 13 windows at the church around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the report. The report didn’t list an estimate for damage, but the report itself was classified as graffiti greater than or equal to $750 and less than $2,500.
No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
500 block of West Sycamore Street — A 29-year-old man accused of stealing packages from homes Sunday was arrested after a short foot pursuit Sunday, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported seeing a man riding around a neighborhood on a skateboard, stealing packages. The report says the University of North Texas Police Department had officers in the area stop the suspect who allegedly ran from them.
The caller helped officers search for packages and located one box with numerous items inside as well as an unopened box. According to the report, the unopened package belonged to a nearby person who wants to press charges for theft. The other package was an open box with various used items, so police weren’t able to determine if it was a stolen package.
The suspect was arrested and charged with theft of mail, fewer than 10 addresses.
1100 block of Piping Rock Lane — A woman reported a man she knows stole her truck, firearm and other belongings Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a vehicle theft around 8:56 a.m. The report says someone the victim knows stole her gray GMC Yukon, a firearm and other belongings that totaled to about $749. The items included an amplifier, a speaker, a saw and a drill.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 427 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.