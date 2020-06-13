An unknown caller threatened to bomb Sally Beauty stores during a call Friday afternoon, according to a Denton police report.
The report says that someone called the Sally Beauty corporate number around 4:45 p.m. Friday and threatened to bomb its stores. Sally Beauty Holdings’ corporate office is at 3001 Colorado Blvd. in Denton.
“Your stores are getting bombed and you don’t know how to treat people,” the caller said, according to the report.
The report says that the caller wasn’t local and didn’t mention specific locations.
Other reports
9000 block of Gardenia Drive — Multiple Walmart stores and a Western Union told a 70-year-old woman trying to buy Siberian kittens online that the person selling them was a scammer, according to a police report.
The woman reported to police Friday that she paid an unknown person $1,700 to purchase two Siberian kittens. She was supposed to receive them Thursday, but the seller told her Wednesday that she had to pay another $1,500, the report says.
She attempted to send a money transfer at Walmart, but an employee told her it was a scam. The report says she went to a few Walmart stores and a Western Union and they all told her the same thing.
100 block of North Woodrow Lane — Two men, one wielding a hatchet and the other a tree branch, were arguing over bicycle rims, tires and tubes Friday evening, according to a police report.
The report says the argument was about whether the caller was stealing the items from the man with the tree branch or if he was giving them back. Each man told officers that the other was the primary aggressor.
The hatchet wielder denied swinging it at the other man, and the one with the tree branch denied swinging his item as well. Both had scratch marks on their bodies after running through some brush, according to the report.
No arrests were made.
800 block of South Interstate 35 — A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her and that another woman struck her four times late Friday at a motel, according to a police report.
The report says her ex-boyfriend, his brother and his brother’s girlfriend arrived at her room around 10 p.m. Friday. The ex wanted to know where his phone was because it was stolen a week ago.
According to the report, the three entered the room. The caller told police that the other woman struck her on the left side of her head four times with a closed fist, causing her pain. While she walked to the front desk to call police, the report says her ex followed and said he was going to kill her.
He was gone before officers arrived. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 362 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 35 people into the Denton County Jail.