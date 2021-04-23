A reported fraudster posing as a law enforcement official asked a 911 caller to purchase gift cards to avoid being a victim of a money laundering scheme, according to a police report.
The 911 caller reported Thursday that he had been deceived out of more than $40,000 since March 31. The report says he was contacted by someone referring to themselves as the Treasury Department and that they informed him he was the victim of a money laundering scheme.
According to the report, the caller was asked to give them the number of their local law enforcement. The caller provided the number for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and shortly after, he received a call from what he believed to be that same number.
The person who called claimed to be an officer and said the only way to keep from being a victim was to invest his money. The report says the caller was asked to purchase gift cards for different locations in Dallas and send the card information. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said law enforcement agencies wouldn’t ask such a thing of residents.
“Never will any official agency ask you to send them gift cards,” Beckwith said. “It’s just not a thing.”
Other reports
400 block of West University Drive — A Starbucks employee reported a customer grew angry when their card payment wasn’t working Thursday morning and damaged the front door on his way out, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department met with a 911 caller around 10 a.m. Thursday at the coffee shop chain in the 400 block of West University Drive. The employee said a customer was getting frustrated that morning because their card payment wasn’t working.
According to the report, the staffer suggested they try a different form of payment. The customer then stormed out of the restaurant and the caller said they heard a loud noise as he exited. An employee reported she noticed cracks in the door after he left.
The report says another patron took photos of the customer’s vehicle — a white Mustang with blue stripes. According to the report, the customer was a tall white man. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
500 block of South Locust Street — Police arrested a 60-year-old man who allegedly stole more than $7,000 in car parts from a boarded-up building Thursday, according to a police report.
The caller, who was last at his building Tuesday, said Thursday that the window on the west side wasn’t intact anymore. Officers arrived and cleared the building of any people. The report says the caller then took an inventory of the building and discovered car wheels and vehicle intercoolers were missing, estimated to be about $7,850 in total.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 321 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 40 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.