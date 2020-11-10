A 911 caller told police Monday his storage unit was one of 12 broken into at Right Space Storage, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating a burglary report from a man who said two televisions and five men’s suits were stolen from his storage unit in the 1000 block of Dallas Drive.
The report says management at the facility contacted him Nov. 2 stating 12 units were broken into and rummaged through sometime between 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 2. Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham confirmed Monday’s report is the first report from the 12 break-ins.
The caller didn’t provide values for the two televisions but told police he paid about $200 for each suit.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3200 block of South Interstate 35E — A man said he didn’t want to press charges after calling 911 to report his ex-girlfriend was damaging his car, according to a police report.
The report says the two exes met up at a restaurant, and the woman wanted the man to pay her back $2,000. Both said she exited the restaurant at some point, but the pair had different accounts of what happened next.
The caller told police he heard what sounded like a car being kicked, so he exited the restaurant and saw her standing by his vehicle. He told officers she had previously damaged his vehicle and that he “was tired of it,” so he called 911.
According to the report, officers observed the front license plate was bent and saw marks consistent with keying but couldn’t determine if the damage was new. The woman denied damaging his car. The caller told police he didn’t want to press charges, and neither were arrested.
2400 block of North Bell Avenue — A 911 caller estimated it would cost $600 to repair three windows on her car that were busted out, according to a police report.
Police responded to an unnamed apartment complex around 1:55 a.m. for a criminal mischief call. A woman reported someone busted out the windows to her car and that she wants to press charges if police find the culprit.
The report says the front windshield, rear window and front right window were damaged. Nothing was reported missing. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 429 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 30 people into the Denton County Jail.